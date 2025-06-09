SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,214 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 772,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 149,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Stock Performance

SLQT stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $379.99 million, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $408.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company.

SelectQuote Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

