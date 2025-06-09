Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Shares Down 50% – Here’s What Happened

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 50% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 209,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 344,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Silver Spruce Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.
Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile
Silver Spruce Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, gold, and base and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project comprising four concessions covering an area of 397 hectors, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of Western Chihuahua State in Mexico; and the Melchett Lake property covering an area of 4,698 hectares located within the English River Sub-province of the Archean-age Superior Province.
