Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading 25.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.64. 1,812,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 514,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Sintana Energy Stock Up 25.5%

The firm has a market cap of C$238.90 million, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sintana Energy news, Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Also, Director Robert Bose sold 89,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$44,038.74. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

