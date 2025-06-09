Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading 25.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.64. 1,812,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 514,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Sintana Energy Stock Up 25.5%

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$238.90 million, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Bose sold 89,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$44,038.74. Also, Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$46,000.00. Insiders own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

