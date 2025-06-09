Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading Up 25.5% – Time to Buy?

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 25.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.64. 1,812,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 514,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$238.90 million, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$46,000.00. Also, Director Robert Bose sold 89,666 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$44,038.74. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

