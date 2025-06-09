SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 106,800.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWR opened at $98.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.85. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $109.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

