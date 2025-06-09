SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of SPS Commerce worth $13,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4,155.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPSC opened at $142.35 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $218.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.98. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 0.73.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $181.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.56.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

