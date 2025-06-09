Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 2,518 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Martin Worley Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $90.43 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.27 and a 1 year high of $90.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.5232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

