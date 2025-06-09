Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in SLR Investment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 382,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,951 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SLR Investment by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on SLRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.96.
SLR Investment Stock Up 0.6%
NASDAQ SLRC opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94.
SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $53.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.43 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
SLR Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.86%.
About SLR Investment
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SLR Investment
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.