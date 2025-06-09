Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $44.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $50.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

