Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 1,969.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 102,976 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 181,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 51,618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 251,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 44,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

FORR opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.62. The company has a market cap of $203.59 million, a P/E ratio of -35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Forrester Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

