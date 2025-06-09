Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flotek Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 244,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Flotek Industries by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 60,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flotek Industries stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $429.87 million, a P/E ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, analysts predict that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Singular Research raised Flotek Industries to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

In other Flotek Industries news, Director Matthew Wilks purchased 103,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,267,011.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,844. This represents a 253.49% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 149,766 shares of company stock worth $1,841,758. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

