Stephanie Tilenius Sells 2,693 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $344,811.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,721.76. This represents a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of STX stock opened at $126.97 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $129.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,729,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 434.0% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 40,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.89.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

