Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $353.00 to $324.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.96.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $265.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.24. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.60. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile



Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

