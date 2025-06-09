Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

RUN has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sunrun from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Sunrun Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.42. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $504.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 31,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $210,267.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,305.10. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,408,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,306,938.34. The trade was a 3.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,138 shares of company stock valued at $540,103. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 662,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 52,176 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,500,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,511,000 after acquiring an additional 155,311 shares during the period. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 13,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

