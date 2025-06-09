Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,639 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Super Group were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Super Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Super Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Super Group by 360.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,301,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Super Group by 332.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 755,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Super Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,353,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 707,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGHC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Super Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Super Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Super Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NYSE:SGHC opened at $9.21 on Monday. Super Group Limited has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Super Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $495.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Group Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

