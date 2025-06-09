Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $56.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNV. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $59.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $573.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,244,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 14.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 370.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

