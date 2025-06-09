Tamboran Resources Corp (NYSE:TBN) Stake Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tamboran Resources Corp (NYSE:TBN – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,719 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tamboran Resources were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tamboran Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 511,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Tamboran Resources by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 315,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 176,189 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Tamboran Resources by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 71,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tamboran Resources by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.
Tamboran Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TBN opened at $21.37 on Monday. Tamboran Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded Tamboran Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on Tamboran Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tamboran Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on Tamboran Resources
Tamboran Resources Company Profile
Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tamboran Resources
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tamboran Resources Corp (NYSE:TBN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tamboran Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamboran Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.