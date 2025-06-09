Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tanger in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Tanger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Tanger to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Tanger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $30.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. Tanger Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $37.57.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $129.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 139.29%.

Insider Transactions at Tanger

In other Tanger news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $404,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,056.04. This represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

