Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stake Lifted by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Teleflex by 103.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Teleflex by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $122.68 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.70 and a 12 month high of $249.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.56.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $700.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho set a $155.00 price target on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.63.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

