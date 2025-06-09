The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Holdings Increased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027,426 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,571,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AES by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,862,000 after purchasing an additional 381,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AES by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,948,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,261,000 after buying an additional 6,238,087 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

NYSE AES opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

