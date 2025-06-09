The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $127.71 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $126.99 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.66.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,280. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

