Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 709 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 110.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

CALF opened at $39.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

