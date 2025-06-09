Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 295.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 29.2% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $475,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 42.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 32.8% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 47,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,385,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,683,600. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,722 shares of company stock worth $57,583,648 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $303.03 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,212.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Zscaler from $233.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zscaler from $288.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.