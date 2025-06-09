Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $33,000 Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE:VRT opened at $115.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average is $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on VRT shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

