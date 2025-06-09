Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $35,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 3,408.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,557 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,119 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.2% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.1%

WYNN opened at $83.30 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $107.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average of $85.70.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 target price on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $208,375.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,439.92. This represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.62 per share, with a total value of $6,762,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,060,000. This represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 416,500 shares of company stock worth $29,254,547. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

