Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases Shares of 812 Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,464,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Samsara by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 459,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 83,133 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Samsara by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $1,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

IOT stock opened at $45.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 1.74. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $61.90.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,464,978.88. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 54,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,572.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 638,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,651,581.20. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,298,821 shares of company stock worth $54,837,246. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IOT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

