Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 23,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000.

FTXO opened at $31.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1207 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

