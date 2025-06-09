Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,449,000 after buying an additional 462,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715,837 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 74,400.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312,325 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,579,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,564,000 after purchasing an additional 246,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 26,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $2,417,179.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 468,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,437.20. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 34,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $1,945,347.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,130.15. The trade was a 13.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,354,101 shares of company stock worth $256,430,887. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Roblox Stock Performance
Shares of RBLX opened at $95.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.44. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $97.83.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
