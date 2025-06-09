TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Trading 26.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) were up 26.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 3,346,336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 844% from the average daily volume of 354,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 price target on TNR Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TNR Gold
TNR Gold Price Performance
About TNR Gold
TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TNR Gold
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.