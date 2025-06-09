TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Trading 26.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) shot up 26.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 3,346,336 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 844% from the average session volume of 354,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Get TNR Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 price objective on shares of TNR Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TNR

TNR Gold Trading Up 26.7%

TNR Gold Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

(Get Free Report)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.