Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) CEO Purchases $345,000.00 in Stock

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,052,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,392,248.52. This trade represents a 1.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeremy Andrus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Jeremy Andrus acquired 176,425 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $257,580.50.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Jeremy Andrus acquired 300,762 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $403,021.08.

On Monday, June 2nd, Jeremy Andrus acquired 3,200 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $4,384.00.

Traeger Price Performance

Shares of COOK opened at $1.48 on Monday. Traeger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $200.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Traeger from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Traeger from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Traeger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Traeger from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Traeger from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 153,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 758.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120,136 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

