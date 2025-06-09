TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in TrueCar by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 22,385 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 170,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 521,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 224,969 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of TrueCar to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.19.

TrueCar Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.08. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.62.

About TrueCar

(Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.