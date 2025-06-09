Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

NYSE ELF opened at $117.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.24. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $219.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $5,224,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,673,581.04. This trade represents a 35.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 51,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $2,740,196.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,257.60. This represents a 30.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,375 shares of company stock valued at $23,170,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

