Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $48,000 in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Get CureVac alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in CureVac by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CureVac by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CureVac by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $4.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.49. CureVac has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CureVac ( NASDAQ:CVAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 million. CureVac had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 21.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that CureVac will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

CVAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CureVac from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVAC

CureVac Profile

(Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.