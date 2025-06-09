Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $48,000 in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in CureVac by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CureVac by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CureVac by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CureVac Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $4.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.49. CureVac has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CVAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CureVac from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CVAC
CureVac Profile
CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CureVac
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.