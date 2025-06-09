Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in Atyr PHARMA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atyr PHARMA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atyr PHARMA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Atyr PHARMA Price Performance

ATYR opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Atyr PHARMA INC has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $478.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atyr PHARMA ( NASDAQ:ATYR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Atyr PHARMA INC will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ATYR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Atyr PHARMA Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

