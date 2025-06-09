Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Position in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Acelyrin were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLRN. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acelyrin by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Acelyrin by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Acelyrin by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acelyrin by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLRN opened at $2.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $229.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Acelyrin ( NASDAQ:SLRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.40. Research analysts expect that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Acelyrin news, CEO Mina Kim sold 17,986 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $49,281.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 671,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,603.22. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

