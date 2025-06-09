Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 37,772 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) by 166.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,772 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Arteris were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arteris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Arteris by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 85,996 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth about $2,799,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $50,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,993.04. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $27,682.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,600.40. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $334,886 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Arteris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $7.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Stories

