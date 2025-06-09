Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Holdings in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Root were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Root alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Root by 651.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Root by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root Stock Up 9.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $151.73 on Monday. Root, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $181.14. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.36 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.90.

Insider Activity

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.62. Root had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexander E. Timm sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $153,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,625 shares in the company, valued at $21,659,366.25. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doug Ulman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,175. This represents a 24.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,742 shares of company stock worth $34,553,788 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Root from $105.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Root from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Root in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Root from $67.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Root has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Root

About Root

(Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.