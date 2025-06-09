Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,645 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBD. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,780,000 after acquiring an additional 350,808 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 446,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 162,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 153,511 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,379.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 119,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 115,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 460.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 120,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 99,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBD shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Diebold Nixdorf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

NYSE DBD opened at $49.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.50. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $841.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.95 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.12 per share, with a total value of $32,284.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,940.64. The trade was a 1.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

