Two Sigma Investments LP Has $644,000 Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Powell Industries by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,261,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 72,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Powell Industries stock opened at $190.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.45. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.01 and a twelve month high of $364.98.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.47. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The company had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Powell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

