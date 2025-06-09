Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of UTHR opened at $325.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.13. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $417.82.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total value of $3,367,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,606.58. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,424. The trade was a 22.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $16,923,950. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. Bank of America raised United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 target price (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.00.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

