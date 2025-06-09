Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $610,000 in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cadre by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadre by 1,451.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Cadre by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $1,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,566,192 shares in the company, valued at $349,846,617.12. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $6,735,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Price Performance

NYSE:CDRE opened at $34.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $130.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Cadre Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

