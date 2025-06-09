Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,013 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage REIT alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

AOMR stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $13.32.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AOMR shares. UBS Group set a $10.00 target price on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.