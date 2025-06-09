UBS Group Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $290.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LULU. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $366.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.96.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 19.8%

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $265.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.24. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Dnca Finance boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

