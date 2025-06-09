Unity Software (NYSE:U) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Unity Software Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of U opened at $25.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.77 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $29,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,879,979.46. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 46,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $997,366.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 644,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,698,780.48. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,286,987 shares of company stock worth $30,302,451. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 30,300.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

