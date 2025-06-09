Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.84. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $5,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259. This trade represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $639,261.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,958,079 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,016.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 119,820 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1,778.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,657 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,966 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 850.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 34,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 30,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

