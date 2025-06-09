Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

