Vest Financial LLC Buys 2,162 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,112 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Seagate Technology by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,621,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,348,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,974,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,414,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,821 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,341,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,303,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 2,853.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 670,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,925,000 after purchasing an additional 648,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 63,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $7,927,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,250. This represents a 81.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $344,811.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,721.76. This trade represents a 18.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,251 shares of company stock valued at $38,760,472 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $126.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.40. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $129.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a net margin of 14.67%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.89.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

