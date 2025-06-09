Vest Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NOC opened at $489.55 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $418.60 and a 52-week high of $555.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $491.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.29. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.14.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 26.24%. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,310. This represents a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,057 shares of company stock valued at $517,733. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.31.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

